South Asian coral reefs critically endangered, warns IUCN; 4 ecoregions in India

Written by Sharanyo Basu

Imagine waking up to a world where our oceans turn quiet, grey, and barren. That isn’t a scene from a science fiction movie; it is a critical warning issued by global marine scientists about India’s coastal waters. Powered by 18 years of ground data contributed heavily by scientists at the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), a latest study has placed all 13 distinct coral reef ecoregions spanning over 8,000 square kilometres in South Asia as “critically endangered”.

The study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reveals that rapidly rising marine heatwaves and recurring mass bleaching events over the next 50 years could push these ancient underwater ecosystems past a point of no return.

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Four of these vital ecoregions are located in India: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands, the south coast of India spanning the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, and the west coast of India that includes the Gulf of Kutch.

“This is the first ecosystem assessment in the world, and it has concluded that all 13 coral reefs are critically endangered. Prior to this, no study of this scale has been carried out,” said Dr Tamal Mondal, a Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) scientist and one of the authors of the paper titled ‘Red List of Ecosystems assessment of South Asian coral reefs’.

The paper was published in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Ecosystems on October 22.

Dr Mondal said that of the nine parameters IUCN has set that evaluate the level of risk for different species, ‘critically endangered’ is the seventh stage. “A species becomes extinct if any more risk is posed at this stage,” he added.

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The 13 distinct coral reef ecoregions are spread across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the Chagos Archipelago, representing about 4 per cent of the world’s coral reefs. “Incorporating projected marine heat stress over the next 50 years under IPCC climate scenarios elevates all 13 South Asian ecoregions to Critically Endangered status,” the study concluded.

ZSI researchers Dr C Raghunathan, Dr Tamal Mondal, Dr J S Yogesh Kumar, and Dr Chandran Rethinaraj served as co-authors on the regional report. According to the ZSI, “India delivered the single largest national contribution to the analysis of monitoring sites”.

Dr Mondal told The Indian Express, “Around September last year, the IUCN approached the ZSI, as the latter is its focal point in the South Asian region. The scientists were then trained in Sri Lanka”.

Explaining the importance of coral reefs to the ecosystem, Dr Mondal said that they are one of the oldest ecosystems in the world and are called “marine rainforests for their role in maintaining marine biodiversity. Extinction of coral reefs would mean eventual extinction of fish, sandy beaches, and all forms of marine ecosystems that we know of. This would create a dead sea”.

(Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)