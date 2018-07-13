Solar eclipse July 13, 2018 India: How to watch, timings, etc

In a partial solar eclipse, some part of the moon casts a shadow on the sun’s surface. (A partial solar eclipse as seen from Bangkok in 2016) (Image: Reuters) In a partial solar eclipse, some part of the moon casts a shadow on the sun’s surface. (A partial solar eclipse as seen from Bangkok in 2016) (Image: Reuters)

Partial solar eclipse 2018 India: A partial solar eclipse will take place on July 13 in 44 years. The eclipse will last for about an hour and 13 minutes. It starts at 07:18:23 AM IST and will go on till 08:31:05 AM. The phenomenon will be visible to those who live in south-eastern coast of Australia, Tasmania, New Zealand’s Stewart Island and the northern coast of Antarctica. The event will also be live streamed. The next partial solar eclipse will take place on August 11 this year.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in the orbit between the Sun and the Earth and appears to cast a shadow on the Sun. In a partial solar eclipse, some part of the moon casts a shadow on the sun’s surface. During the partial solar eclipse today, the Sun would appear crescent-shaped over Australia and Antarctica, while the August 11 event will play over the North Pole, northern Europe, and parts of northern and eastern Asia.

Also Read: Blood moon on July 27: Here’s a recap of all the supermoons in 2018

Precautions are advised to view the phenomenon as the event might direct undue radiation toward Earth. Star-gazers can choose to watch the Sun through a pinhole camera and use solar filters for their devices to click photos or shoot videos.

Another celestial event – Blood moon – is salted for the night of July 27. The Blood Moon is expected to be visible in India as well, in addition to many parts of Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The blood moon is estimated to last over 100 minutes and is expected to cast a larger shadow over the Earth than previously recorded moons.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd