Solar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch solar eclipses this year

When the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth form a straight line or an almost straight configuration, we witness an eclipse. When the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the rays of Sun from directly reaching the planet, a solar eclipse occurs.

Notably, a solar eclipse happens during the New Moon and there are three kinds of such eclipses — total, partial, and annular — with the addition of a rare hybrid of an annular and a total solar eclipse. There will be two solar eclipses this year, the first of which will occur this month and the second one in December.

Solar eclipse June 21, 2020

The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 will happen next week on June 21, 2020. It will be an annular solar eclipse where the Moon will cover the Sun from the centre leaving the outer rim visible, thus creating a ring of fire in the sky. It happens because the Moon is far away from Earth and its relative size is not big enough to entirely cover the Sun.

As per timeanddate.com, the event will be visible in India as well as much of Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and parts of Europe and Australia. The June 21 solar eclipse will start at 9:15 am as per Indian Standard Timing (IST). The full eclipse will start at 10:17 pm and the maximum eclipse will occur at 12:10 in the night. The full eclipse will end at 2:02 pm and the solar eclipse will end at 3:04 pm on June 22, 2020.

Solar eclipse December 14, 2020

The second and last solar eclipse of the year 2020 will happen on December 14, 2020. It will be a total solar eclipse where the Moon completely blocks the Sun and casts a shadow over the Earth.

The celestial event will be visible directly from South America, Pacific, Atlantic, and parts of the Indian Ocean, Antarctica, and Africa. As per timeanddate.com, the solar eclipse will start at 7:03 pm IST, reach the full eclipse by 8:02 pm, and enter the maximum eclipse phase at 9:43 pm. The full eclipse will end at 11:24 pm, following which the partial eclipse will start and end by 12:23 am on December 15, 2020.

