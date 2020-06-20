Solar Eclipse June 2020: Important facts about this Year Solar Eclipse

Image Caption: Solar Eclipse 2020 India: Here are a few interesting facts about the June 21 solar eclipse. (Image: ANI) Image Caption: Solar Eclipse 2020 India: Here are a few interesting facts about the June 21 solar eclipse. (Image: ANI)

Solar Eclipse 2020: The first solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on June 21. This will be an annular solar eclipse, during which the Moon will not be able to cover the Sun completely, which will cause a ring of fire to appear in the sky. The solar eclipse according to Time and Date will start at 9:15 AM IST and will end at 3:03 PM IST.

Here we will be taking a look at a few interesting facts that you might not have known about the upcoming solar eclipse.

Interesting facts about June 21 Solar Eclipse

* This is the first solar eclipse of 2020. The second and last solar eclipse of the year will take place on December 14, which will be a total solar eclipse.

* According to the Nehru Planetarium, the solar eclipse will first be visible in Bhuj starting at 9:58 AM IST and will be seen ending last in Dibrugarh at 2:29 PM IST.

* The eclipse will be visible from much of Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia according to timeanddate.com.

Here’s how you can watch the June 21 solar eclipse safely

* The solar eclipse on June 21 will be the last solar eclipse to be seen from India for the next 28 months according to the Nehru Planetarium. The next solar eclipse that will be visible from India will take place on October 25, 2022.

* This will be an annular solar eclipse. During an annular solar eclipse, the Moon covers the Sun from the centre leaving a ring of light visible in the sky. This is because the Moon will be far away from Earth, that will make its relative size not big enough to cover the Sun completely.

* The June 21 solar eclipse will take place on the same day when India is to mark its sixth International Yoga Day.

* During this solar eclipse, the Moon will block off around 70 per cent of the Sun according to the Nehru Planetarium.

* Looking directly at the Sun can cause permanent damage to the eye retinas, due to which it is recommended that you follow safety precautions.

* The ring of fire will not be seen constantly. It will only be seen when the eclipse is at its peak. Before and after that you will only be able to see a crescent shape Sun.

