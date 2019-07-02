Solar Eclipse July 2019 Live Updates: Total Solar Eclipse 2019 to start at 10:25 PM IST

Today we will be experiencing a total solar eclipse, which according to NASA will last a total of four minutes and 33 seconds. This will be the only total solar eclipse that will be taking place this year. The eclipse will only be visible in a narrow zone of the Pacific Ocean and South America

The solar eclipse will not be visible in India, but users can stream the eclipse live online. The Exploratorium museum will be streaming the event live on its official website and on its dedicated app for the celestial event.