Solar Eclipse July 2019 Live Updates: Total Solar Eclipse 2019 to start at 10:25 PM IST

Total Solar Eclipse July 2019, July 2019 Today Time in India LIVE Updates: This will be the only total solar eclipse that will be taking place in 2019.

This is the only full solar eclipse we will get to view in 2019. (Representational Image)

Today we will be experiencing a total solar eclipse, which according to NASA will last a total of four minutes and 33 seconds. This will be the only total solar eclipse that will be taking place this year. The eclipse will only be visible in a narrow zone of the Pacific Ocean and South America

The solar eclipse will not be visible in India, but users can stream the eclipse live online. The Exploratorium museum will be streaming the event live on its official website and on its dedicated app for the celestial event.

Live Blog

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is between the Sun and Earth so that the visible disk of the Sun is blocked by the Moon casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. In the case of a total solar eclipse, the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s light.

According to space.com, most of the solar eclipse will be happening over the South Pacific Ocean. The partial eclipse will start at 12:55 pm EDT, which is 10:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

As per Indian Standard Time, the full eclipse will begin at 11:31 pm on July 2 at the first location to see the full eclipse and last till 12:52 am on July 3 at the last location to see the full eclipse.

