Solar Eclipse in August 2026 date, time: Will the Surya Grahan on August 12 be visible in India?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the Sun and revealing its outer atmosphere. (Representational image)

A total solar eclipse will occur on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, as the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the Sun for people located within the path of totality.

According to NASA⁠, the eclipse will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain and a small corner of Portugal.

Several other places in the Northern Hemisphere will experience a partial solar eclipse, including parts of the northern United States, most of Canada, much of Europe and northwestern Africa.

Solar eclipse 2026 date and time in India

The solar eclipse will begin on the night of August 12 according to Indian Standard Time and conclude during the early hours of August 13.