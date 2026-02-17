Solar Eclipse 2026 Live Stream: Date, Timings and How to Watch Live Stream of Surya Grahan?

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2026 Date, Timings, Live Stream in India: Stargazers are in for a treat as the first solar eclipse of 2026 is set to occur on February 17. This solar eclipse will be annular, producing a “Ring of Fire” as the Moon aligns between the Earth and the Sun.
According to astronomical records, the solar eclipse is expected to begin at 09:56 GMT (3.26 pm IST) and end at 14.27 GMT (7.57 pm IST). While the main event will be visible only from select parts of the world, millions can still follow it live online.
Unlike a total solar eclipse, an annular eclipse happens when the Moon is slightly farther from Earth. Because of this distance, it will appear smaller and won’t fully cover the Sun. Instead, a bright ring of sunlight will be visible around it, hence the famous “Ring of Fire” effect.
At its brightest, up to 96 per cent of the Sun’s centre will be covered. The ring effect will be visible for 2 minutes and 20 seconds, hence a brief but beautiful sight for those in the path of the annular eclipse.
According to Nasa, the full annular eclipse will be observable from Antarctica. The US space agency noted that while the complete ring effect will be limited to Antarctica, a partial eclipse will also be visible across parts of Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.
This means viewers in these regions may see the Moon partially cover the Sun, though not the full ring.
The annular eclipse will not be visible from India. However, it does not mean viewers will miss out entirely. NASA will provide a live broadcast of the eclipse, allowing people around the world to witness it online.
The next solar eclipse of 2026 will take place on August 12.
