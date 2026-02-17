Solar Eclipse 2026 Live Stream: Date, Timings and How to Watch Live Stream of Surya Grahan?

Solar Eclipse 2026: According to NASA, the full annular eclipse will be observable from Antarctica. (Photo: Unsplash)

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2026 Date, Timings, Live Stream in India: Stargazers are in for a treat as the first solar eclipse of 2026 is set to occur on February 17. This solar eclipse will be annular, producing a “Ring of Fire” as the Moon aligns between the Earth and the Sun.

According to astronomical records, the solar eclipse is expected to begin at 09:56 GMT (3.26 pm IST) and end at 14.27 GMT (7.57 pm IST). While the main event will be visible only from select parts of the world, millions can still follow it live online.