Solar Eclipse 2022 Live Updates: Time in India, how to watch

Solar Eclipse 2022 Time in India, Solar Eclipse in India 2022: The partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan on October 25 marks the last solar eclipse of the year. The eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe, Northern Africa and large parts of western and central Asia. Most of India should be able to view the solar eclipse, apart from some parts in the Northeast.

During a solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, stopping some of the Sun’s light from reaching our planet. Typically, there are three kinds of solar eclipses—total solar eclipse, annular eclipse and partial solar eclipse. During a total eclipse, the Moon will completely cover the Sun. During an annular solar eclipse, the Moon will not fully cover the Sun but will leave an edge visible. During a partial solar eclipse, like the one happening on October 25, the Sun will be partly covered by the Moon as it passes in front of it.

According to Time and Date, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 2.28 PM IST and the maximum eclipse will be at 4.30 PM. The table below shows at what time the eclipse will start and have its maximum in different Indian cities.

Location-wise partial solar eclipse in India. (Source: IIA, Bengaluru) Location-wise partial solar eclipse in India. (Source: IIA, Bengaluru)

An eclipse never comes alone. Typically, a solar eclipse happens around two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Today’s solar eclipse will be followed by a lunar eclipse that is scheduled to happen on November 8. Also, don’t worry if the eclipse is not visible from your city. You can watch it through the live stream below.