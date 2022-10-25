Solar Eclipse 2022 Live Updates: Time in India, how to watch

Solar Eclipse 2022 Time in India, Solar Eclipse in India 2022: The partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan on October 25 marks the last solar eclipse of the year. The eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe, Northern Africa and large parts of western and central Asia. Most of India should be able to view the solar eclipse, apart from some parts in the Northeast.
During a solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, stopping some of the Sun’s light from reaching our planet. Typically, there are three kinds of solar eclipses—total solar eclipse, annular eclipse and partial solar eclipse. During a total eclipse, the Moon will completely cover the Sun. During an annular solar eclipse, the Moon will not fully cover the Sun but will leave an edge visible. During a partial solar eclipse, like the one happening on October 25, the Sun will be partly covered by the Moon as it passes in front of it.
According to Time and Date, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 2.28 PM IST and the maximum eclipse will be at 4.30 PM. The table below shows at what time the eclipse will start and have its maximum in different Indian cities.
An eclipse never comes alone. Typically, a solar eclipse happens around two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Today’s solar eclipse will be followed by a lunar eclipse that is scheduled to happen on November 8. Also, don’t worry if the eclipse is not visible from your city. You can watch it through the live stream below.
If you want to watch a live stream of the eclipse from a location in India, you are in luck. The Indian Institute of Astrophysics is hosting a live stream of the eclipse from an observatory in Hanle, Ladakh, on its YouTube channel. The stream will begin at 4 PM IST and will go on till 5.30 PM IST.
A solar eclipse can only happen during a New Moon because that is when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. But then, why doesn’t every New Moon result in a solar eclipse? This is because the Moon’s orbit path around our planet is at a 5-degree angle to the Earth’s orbit around the Moon. These 2 orbital planes meet at locations called lunar nodes. Solar eclipses happen when a New Moon takes place near a lunar node.
Don’t forget that looking at the Sun is not any less dangerous during an eclipse than it is on other days. Do not look at the sun directly during the eclipse, unless it is low on the horizon and appears in dull red. If you want to look at the eclipse directly, it is advisable to use eclipse glasses to view the phenomenon. Ideally, look for eclipse glasses that comply with ISO 12312-2 international safety standards.
Time and Date’s mobile observatory team will also live stream the partial eclipse through the website’s YouTube channel. You can watch the stream below.
In this live stream from the Royal Observatory, you can watch the eclipse through the eyes of the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope at Greenwich. The live stream will feature detailed telescopic footage and commentary from expert astronomers.