Solar Eclipse 2021 on June 10: Important facts about eclipses

Solar Eclipse 2021: The first Solar Eclipse of this year will take place on June 10, which is tomorrow. This celestial event comes just days after the year’s first super blood moon and total lunar eclipse, which took place on May 26. As per the map published by NASA, the solar eclipse will be visible in India, but only from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Those who are based in parts of the eastern United States, northern Alaska, Canada and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa will get to see the solar eclipse. In most of the areas, the 2021 annular solar eclipse event will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and it will be at its peak at 06:41 PM (IST).

Solar Eclipse 2021 live stream details

Both NASA and Timeanddate.com have published the live stream link of the solar eclipse 2021, so that everyone can watch this rare astronomical event online on June 10. We have embedded the solar eclipse 2021 live stream link below, so you can come back and watch here too.

Solar eclipse 2021: Rare event

The annular solar eclipse is a rare and mesmerising sight and you shouldn’t miss this astronomical event. According to NASA, annular solar eclipses appear every 18 months somewhere on Earth and they are visible only a few minutes, unlike lunar eclipses.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between Earth and the sun and blocks the light of the Sun. But, when the Moon is too far from earth, it looks smaller and does not block the entire view of the Sun. This creates what looks like a ring around the Moon.

Eclipses helped discover Earth shape?

NASA says hundreds of years ago when people observed the Moon during an eclipse, they saw Earth’s shadow on the Moon and discovered that the Earth is round. “Even after all these years, scientists are still learning about the Moon from lunar eclipses, NASA said.

Scientists also use solar eclipses as an opportunity to study the Sun’s corona, which is basically the Sun’s top layer. During an annular solar eclipse, NASA uses “ground and space instruments to view the corona when the Moon blocks the Sun’s glare.”