Solar Eclipse 2021 on June 10: Know timings, visibility details, dos and don’ts

Annular Solar Eclipse 2021: This year’s Solar Eclipse will be visible on June 10. NASA says not everyone will be able to see this rare cosmic phenomenon as it will visible from some parts of the globe. The annular solar eclipse appears when the Moon passes between Earth and the sun. The Moon does not block the entire view of the Sun, forming a ‘Ring of Fire.’

Solar Eclipse 2021: Get ready to witness ‘Ring of Fire’ in India

NASA has published an interactive map, which shows the path of the 2021 solar eclipse across Earth’s surface. It reveals that solar eclipse will be visible in India, but only from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Others will have to watch it online. The map suggests that those who are based in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh will start witnessing the solar eclipse at 12:25. They will be able to see a partial solar eclipse and this celestial event will last until 12:51 for them.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, visibility details

As per NASA, viewers in parts of the eastern United States, northern Alaska, Canada and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa will be able to see a partial solar eclipse on June 10. NASA says in many of these locations, the eclipse will occur before, during, and shortly after sunrise. In most areas, the 2021 annular solar eclipse event will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and will last until 06:41 PM (IST).

Solar Eclipse 2021 live stream: How to watch Total Solar Eclipse online?

The annular solar eclipse will not be visible to everyone in India, but you can watch the celestial event online. Timeanddate.com has already published the live stream link of the solar eclipse, so that you can watch this event online on June 10. We have embedded the solar eclipse 2021 live stream link below, so you can come back and watch here too.

Solar Eclipse 2021 on June 10: Do’s and don’ts

#Sky gazers are advised to not stare directly at the Sun. One can wear safety-approved, protective solar eclipse-viewing glasses to directly view this celestial event.

#You can view the solar eclipse by creating a pinhole camera or box projector.

#To capture an eclipse with binoculars, a telescope, or a camera, you should use a safety-approved, protective solar filter on your lens.