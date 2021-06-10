scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Solar Eclipse 2021 Live Updates: Get ready to witness ‘Ring of Fire’ today

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2021 Date, Timings Today Live Updates: The annular solar eclipse will happen when the moon will block the sunlight and cast a shadow over Earth.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
June 10, 2021 9:00:00 am
Solar Eclipse 2021 Today Live Updates: The first solar eclipse of this year will appear today. So, get ready to witness the ‘Ring of Fire’ as it will also be partially visible from some parts of India. Those who are based in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh will be able to see this rare astronomical phenomenon. They will start witnessing the solar eclipse at 12:25, as per the map published by NASA.

The annular solar eclipse will happen when the moon will block the sunlight and cast a shadow over Earth. The 2021 annular solar eclipse event will take place at 01:42 PM (IST) and will last until 6.41 pm IST in most of the areas. The duration of this solar eclipse at Greatest Eclipse is said to be around 3 minute and 51 seconds.

Live Blog

