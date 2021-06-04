Solar Eclipse 2021 date, time: How to watch ‘Ring of Fire’, where all it will be visible

Solar Eclipse 2021 Date and Time: The first Solar Eclipse of the year will be visible on June 10. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, and blocks the light of the Sun from reaching Earth. Those who are planning to watch this rare cosmic phenomenon should use protective solar eclipse-viewing glasses to directly view the event. Read on to know more about Solar Eclipse time, date, and how you can watch it in India.

First Solar eclipse 2021 date and time

The annular solar eclipse 2021 is just a few days away. It is also called Surya Grahan in India, which will take place on June 10. As per Timeanddate.com, the 2021 annular solar eclipse event will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and will be visible to sky gazers until 06:41 PM (IST).

Where will Solar eclipse 2021 appear?

As per NASA, the solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia. It will be visible for those who are based in Canada, northern Ontario and on the north side of Lake Superior. Furthermore, Canadians will witness the solar eclipse for three minutes.

When the solar eclipse will reach its peak, then people living in Greenland will get to see the ring of fire. This celestial event will also appear in Siberia and the North Pole. Countries like the US and India will miss out on this astronomical event, but the East Coast and the Upper Midwest people will get a glimpse of it after sunrise.

How to watch Total Solar Eclipse in India?

The annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India, but you can watch the celestial event online. Timeanddate.com has already published the live stream link of the solar eclipse, so that you can watch this event online on June 10. We have embedded the solar eclipse 2021 live stream link below, so you can come back and watch here too.

What causes a Ring of Fire?

NASA explains when the Moon is farthest from Earth within its elliptical orbit, this causes a ring of light, which is visible around the Moon. In simpler terms, because of the distance, the moon appears a bit smaller and does not block the entire view of the Sun. Hence, you get to witness a ring of light. This is also referred to as the ‘Ring of Fire.’

When is the next Solar Eclipse?

Sky Gazers will get to see the second solar eclipse of 2021 on December 4. This celestial event will also not be visible in India. People from South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, parts of the Indian Ocean and Antarctica will get to see the last solar eclipse of 2021.