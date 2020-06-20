Solar Eclipse 2020 LIVE Updates: Where to watch first solar eclipse of 2020

Solar Eclipse 2020 Today India Live Updates: When the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth are aligned in a straight line or an almost straight configuration, such that the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth blocking the rays of Sun from directly reaching the Earth, we witness a solar eclipse. Based on the alignment, there are three kinds of solar eclipses — total, partial, and annular — along with the addition of a rare hybrid of an annular and a total solar eclipse.
The solar eclipse of June 21 is an annular eclipse where the Moon is so far from Earth that its relative size fails to cover the Sun completely and leaves the outer rims visible, thus creating a ring of fire in the sky. The June 21 solar eclipse is the first solar eclipse of the year 2020. The second and last solar eclipse of the year will occur in December but it won’t be visible in India. The annular solar eclipse on June 21 will be the last eclipse to be seen from India until October 25, 2022.
Also read | Full list of solar eclipses of 2020 with dates, timing
According to Nehru Planetarium, Bhuj will be the first city in India from where the beginning of the eclipse will be visible at 9.58 am. The eclipse will end four hours later at 2.29 pm. Looking at the Sun directly can cause permanent damage to the retina so it is recommended to use special goggles, welder’s shield, or pin-hole imaging technique to see the solar eclipse.
When the Moon is near its farthest point from the Earth (known as apogee), its relative size fails to completely block the Sun and leaves the outer rims visible. It creates a ring of fire in the sky. This kind of solar eclipse is called an annular solar eclipse.
Whenever the Earth, Sun, and the Moon form a straight line, we witness either a solar eclipse or a lunar eclipse depending on the position of the three bodies relative to each other. When the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, it casts a shadow on the Earth blocking the rays of Sun from directly reaching the planet, thus creating a solar eclipse on Earth. Based on the alignment and the relative distance between the three celestial bodies, there are three kinds of solar eclipses — total, partial, and annular. The June 21 event will be an annular solar eclipse.