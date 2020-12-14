scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 14, 2020
Top news
Live now

Solar Eclipse 2020 Live Updates: Timings, other facts to know about today’s eclipse

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan 2020 Date, Timings Live Updates: The last solar eclipse of the year will not be visible from India as it will occur late in the evening

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 14, 2020 12:35:43 pm
total solar eclipse, total solar eclipse 2019, total solar eclipse 2019 date, total solar eclipse 2019 in india, total solar eclipse 2019 time in india, surya grahan, surya grahan 2019, solar eclipse 2019 india, solar eclipse 2019 india date, solar eclipse 2019 date in india, surya grahan 2019 india, surya grahan 2019 date, surya grahan 2019 time, surya grahan 2019 timings, surya grahan 2019 date and time in indiaSolar Eclipse 2020 Live: The total solar eclipse will last for two minutes and 10 seconds (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Solar Eclipse 2020 Live Updates: On December 14, Earth will witness its last solar eclipse of the year that has been largely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the total solar eclipse will not be visible from India as it will occur late in the evening. The total solar eclipse will start at 7:03 PM, peaking at 9:43 PM and will end at 12:23 AM on December 15 as per timeanddate.com.

The total solar eclipse will be visible for people living in parts of Chile and Argentina in South America. In southern parts of South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica, people will witness a partial solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse when the moon will completely block the sun will last for a total of two minutes and 10 seconds.

The previous solar eclipse of the year was an annular solar eclipse that occurred on June 21, 2021. Even though the total solar eclipse is not visible in India, people can watch it online on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) website.

Live Blog

Solar Eclipse 2020 Live | Surya Grahan November 2020 Today India Live Updates: Date, Timings, Live Streaming Online

12:35 (IST)14 Dec 2020
Total solar eclipse visibility

The total solar eclipse will not be visible from India. For a total of two minutes and 10 seconds, people living in parts of Chile and Argentina in South America will be able to witness the total solar eclipse. Apart from Chile and Argentina, people living in southern parts of South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

12:23 (IST)14 Dec 2020
Solar Eclipse timings

The total solar eclipse will start at 7:03 PM, peaking at 9:43 PM and will end at 12:23 AM on December 15 as per timeanddate.com. Unfortunately, it will not be visible from India because it will appear late in the evening. 

12:15 (IST)14 Dec 2020
NASA to provide Spanish-language coverage along with livestream of solar eclipse

NASA will provide live coverage of the total solar eclipse in the Spanish language as well. A Spanish-language program will air on NASA Television and the public channel on the US space agency’s website. The programme will focus on discussions on how scientists use eclipses to study the sun along with real-time views of the celestial event. 

The next solar eclipse will be visible on June 10, 2021. However, as per solareclipse.info's projections, the next total solar eclipse visible from India will occur on March 20, 2034.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd