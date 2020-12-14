Solar Eclipse 2020 Live Updates: Timings, other facts to know about today’s eclipse

Solar Eclipse 2020 Live: The total solar eclipse will last for two minutes and 10 seconds (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Solar Eclipse 2020 Live Updates: On December 14, Earth will witness its last solar eclipse of the year that has been largely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the total solar eclipse will not be visible from India as it will occur late in the evening. The total solar eclipse will start at 7:03 PM, peaking at 9:43 PM and will end at 12:23 AM on December 15 as per timeanddate.com.

The total solar eclipse will be visible for people living in parts of Chile and Argentina in South America. In southern parts of South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica, people will witness a partial solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse when the moon will completely block the sun will last for a total of two minutes and 10 seconds.

The previous solar eclipse of the year was an annular solar eclipse that occurred on June 21, 2021. Even though the total solar eclipse is not visible in India, people can watch it online on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) website.