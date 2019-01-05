Solar Eclipse 2019: Where will partial solar eclipse be visible, India timings

Partial Solar Eclipse 2019: A partial solar eclipse will take place on January 6, 2019, which is Sunday. The phenomenon will start at around 5 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), though this partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India. The first partial solar eclipse of 2019 can be seen from across parts of North-East Asia and the Pacific Ocean.

The Sun appears as a disk or in a crescent shape during a partial solar eclipse and its nature may differ according to the location ton Earth and the alignment of the Sun, Moon, and the Earth. A total of two total solar eclipses will be visible in the year 2019.

So, what is a partial solar eclipse and will it be visible in India? Here are the details on India timings, where will it be visible, and how to watch:

Partial solar eclipse on January 6: Where will it be visible and India timings

The partial solar eclipse will take place on January 6 starting 23:34:08 in UTC, which stands for Coordinated Universal Time. The phenomenon will lats for till 03:48:46 UTC. India timings are from around 5 AM to 9:18 AM on January 6.

It will not be visible in India, though it can be viewed from parts of Eastern Asia including Siberia, Mongolia, northeast China, Japan, and Korea. It will also be visible from North Pacific Ocean, as well as southwest Alaska.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

An eclipse is a celestial phenomenon which takes place when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are aligned in a straight line. During a solar eclipse, the Moon blocks the Sun’s path stopping the sunlight from reaching the Earth. It turns dark during a total solar eclipse and temperatures can call given the Sun is completely blocked.

A partial solar eclipse is when the Moon covers only a certain portion of the Sun. The phenomenon makes the Sun appear as a disk.

Partial solar eclipse on January 6: Is it safe to watch?

A partial solar eclipse is not safe to watch with bare eyes and specific glasses are available in the market that can be bought to watch this phenomenon without damaging the eyes. The partial solar eclipse requires the same precautions as a total solar eclipse. People are recommended to use pinhole cameras or special solar eclipse protection glasses to watch this partial solar eclipse.