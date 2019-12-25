Solar Eclipse 2019 Updates: What’s special about the last solar eclipse of 2019

Solar Eclipse December 2019 Updates: Date, time, and where to watch the last solar eclipse of 2019. (Representational image: Pixabay/Buddy_Nath) Solar Eclipse December 2019 Updates: Date, time, and where to watch the last solar eclipse of 2019. (Representational image: Pixabay/Buddy_Nath)

Solar Eclipse 26 December 2019 Updates: The final solar eclipse of the year 2019 is an annular eclipse that will take place on December 26 creating a ring of fire in the sky. The event will fall over the Eastern hemisphere and visible from a number of countries including parts of India.

The solar eclipse will begin in India at 7:59 am with a partial eclipse and the annular phase or the full eclipse will start at 9:04 am. The maximum eclipse will start at 10:47 am when the moon is closest to the centre of the sun. The full eclipse will end by 12:30 pm after which the moon will leave the edges of the Sun, ending the partial eclipse by 1:35 pm.