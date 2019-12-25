Follow Us:
Solar Eclipse 2019 Updates: What’s special about the last solar eclipse of 2019

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan December 2019 updates: The final solar eclipse of this year will have a ring of fire. The eclipse will be an annular one.

Published: December 25, 2019
Solar Eclipse 26 December 2019 Updates: The final solar eclipse of the year 2019 is an annular eclipse that will take place on December 26 creating a ring of fire in the sky. The event will fall over the Eastern hemisphere and visible from a number of countries including parts of India.

The solar eclipse will begin in India at 7:59 am with a partial eclipse and the annular phase or the full eclipse will start at 9:04 am. The maximum eclipse will start at 10:47 am when the moon is closest to the centre of the sun. The full eclipse will end by 12:30 pm after which the moon will leave the edges of the Sun, ending the partial eclipse by 1:35 pm.

    The last solar eclipse of the year will be an annular eclipse creating a ring of fire. It is going to take place on December 26, 2019. The celestial event will fall over the Eastern hemisphere of the earth and visible from India, Saudia Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Marina Islands, and Borneo.

    As per timeanddate.com, the eclipse will begin in India at 7:59 am and the annular phase will start at 9:04 am. The maximum eclipse will start at 10:47 am and the full eclipse will end by 12:30 pm. By 1:35 pm, the moon will leave the edges of the Sun, ending the partial eclipse.

