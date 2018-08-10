Solar Eclipse 2018: What is a partial solar eclipse, and how does it take place?

Solar Eclipse 2018 India: Here, the Moon’s shadow will only be able to block out one part of the Sun, which will create a partial eclipse. Solar Eclipse 2018 India: Here, the Moon’s shadow will only be able to block out one part of the Sun, which will create a partial eclipse.

Solar eclipse 2018 on August 11: The Earth, the Moon and the Sun will align over the day time on August 11. As the three bodies are found in a straight line, residents from some parts of the Earth will find part of the Sun blocked by the Moon’s shadow. On this occasion, the total duration of the eclipse is expected to add up to 3 hours and 30 minutes.

This partial solar eclipse will be directly visible to parts of the Northern Hemisphere, though this does not include India.

What is a partial solar eclipse? What happens during a partial solar eclipse?

As mentioned previously, an eclipse is a phenomenon in which the Earth, Sun and Moon are aligned in a manner, which results in one body being blocked from getting sunlight. In case of a total solar eclipse, the Moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun, while completely blocking out sunlight from reaching the Earth. In case of a total lunar eclipse, Earth comes between the Sun and Moon’s path, and blocks sunlight from reaching the satellite.

Also read: Partial Solar Eclipse 2018 on August 11: What is it, timings in India, and more

In the partial solar eclipse of August 11, the Moon’s shadow will only be able to block out one part of the Sun, which will create a partial eclipse. During this particular phenomenon, the Sun will appear as a hollow disk in phases, or as a crescent. The view will depend on the onset of the eclipse and the geographic location.

Those who reside in areas where the eclipse will be visible, must be warned that they should not look at the Sun directly. Even if the eclipse is partial, stargazers could be exposed to undue radiation of ultraviolet or infrared light. Therefore, pinhole cameras and special solar eclipse glasses must be used to observe the phenomena.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd