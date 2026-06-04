Sleeping too little or too much accelerates ageing; here is a sweet spot to target

Could your sleep schedule be ageing you faster? New research points to a clear link between sleep duration and biological ageing. (image: file photo)

Turns out, your sleeping habits might be ageing you faster than you ever thought. A major study published in Nature confirmed that too few or too many hours of sleep can speed up your biological clock and lead to numerous diseases.

The science of sleep just got a lot more personal than ever before.

The researchers highlighted that sleep ranging from 6.4 to 7.8 hours every night is associated with slower rates of physiological ageing.

“We have known for a while that poor sleep is linked to individual disease, such as heart disease, diabetes, dementia,” said Yue Leng, PhD, associate professor of psychiatry at UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences and a study author who was not involved with the research to Health.