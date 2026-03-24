Simple nail polish may solve one of touchscreen’s biggest problems

People who work with their hands, such as guitar players or carpenters, often develop thick calluses that prevent screens from detecting touch. Others face difficulties when wearing gloves, having very dry skin, or maintaining long nails.

A chemistry student has created a prototype nail polish that could make it easier for people to use smartphones and tablets. The idea is straightforward: turn a fingernail into a working stylus.

The project was led by Manasi Desai at Centenary College of Louisiana, along with her research supervisor, Joshua Lawrence.

Desai said the idea came after noticing that people with long nails or callused fingertips often struggle to use touchscreens. Their goal was to create a clear, safe polish that could mimic how a fingertip interacts with a screen.

“Our final, clear polish could be put over any manicure or even bare nails, which could help people with calluses on their fingertips, too. So, it has both a cosmetic and lifestyle benefit,” Desai was quoted as saying by the American Chemical Society website.