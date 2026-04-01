Shroud of Turin, linked by believers to Jesus Christ, has an Indian DNA trace: Study

The Shroud of Turin – which believers link to the burial of Jesus Christ after the crucifixion – may have been in contact with people from the Indian subcontinent, a new genomic study has found.

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The authors of the study hypothesise that the shroud may have picked up India-related DNA during the textile trade of the past. This is based on the “unexpected” finding that as much as 38.7% of DNA “contamination” in it came from people with India-related maternal lineage .

This is “potentially linked to historical interactions associated with importing linen or yarn from regions near the Indus Valley, referred to as “Hindoyin” according to rabbinic text, ” the authors wrote.