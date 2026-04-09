‘Seeing moon grow 35 times bigger, witnessing eclipse from space blew us away’: Artemis II crew

The Artemis II crew said that watching the eclipse and the ‘Earthset’ were the standout moments of the mission.

Interacting with the media from Integrity late on Wednesday, Mission Pilot Victor Grover said, “During the preparation of the mission, we had seen some amazing simulations and what the eclipse would look like. But when we saw the moon grow 30 to 35 times bigger than the sun and saw the eclipse from the far side of the moon, it blew us all away. It was one of the greatest gifts of the mission.”

Very little is known about the moon’s far side, as Earth is never exposed to that part. While remaining cut off from Earth as the Artemis II flew past to the lunar far-side, the crew said to have found time to closely see the endless craters, peaks, and the lunar surface from close quarters.