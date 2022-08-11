scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data to find source of extreme high-energy cosmic particles

A study using 12 years of data from NASA's Fermi telescope helped scientists understand PeVatrons, or the source of a kind of extremely high-energy cosmic particles.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
Updated: August 11, 2022 4:32:09 pm
NASA's Fermi telescopeObservations from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope (magenta and pink) confirm that a supernova remnant called G106.3+2.7 is responisble for accelerating some of the highest-energy protons in our galaxy. (Image credit: Jayanne English (University of Manitoba), NASA/Fermi/Fang et al. 2022, and Canadian Galactic Plane Survey/DRAO/FCRAO)

Thanks to a study that used 12 years of data from NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, scientists are finally getting close to accurately identifying PeVatrons, the source of some of the highest energy particles that whip across our galaxy. The study has been documented in a research article published in Physical Review Letters.

Streams of particles called cosmic rays travel at breakneck speeds around our galaxy and they also strike our planet’s atmosphere. They typically consist of protons but sometimes also include atomic nuclei and electrons. They all carry an electric charge, this means that their paths deviate and scramble as they go through our galaxy’s magnetic field.

This means that we can no longer tell which direction they originally came from, effectively masking their birthplace. But when the particles that are part of cosmic rays collide with the gas near supernova remnants, they produce gamma rays; some of the highest-energy forms of radiation that exist.

Also Read |Dark matter: An invisible glue that may not even exist

“Theorists think the highest-energy cosmic ray protons in the Milky Way reach a million billion electron volts, or PeV energies. The precise nature of their sources, which we call PeVatrons, has been difficult to pin down,” said Ke Fang, an assistant professor of physics at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in a NASA press statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise

These particles get trapped by the chaotic magnetic fields near supernova remnants. They pass through the supernova’s shock wave multiple times and each time they do, they gain speed and energy. Eventually, they can no longer be held by the supernova remnant and will careen off into deep space. These particles are boosted to 10 times the energy that the Large Hadron Collider, the most powerful man-made particle accelerator, can generate.

Scientists have identified a few locations that could be PeVatrons, generating these high-energy extreme cosmic particles. Many of these candidates are naturally supernova remnants. But out of the 300 known remnants, only a few emit gamma rays with sufficiently high energies to be considered as a PeVatron candidate.

G106.3+2.7, a comet-shaped cloud located about 2,600 light years away from us in the direction of the Cepheus constellation, is one of the prime candidates. The northern end of the supernova remnant is marked by the presence of a bright pulsar and astronomers believe both objects formed in the same explosion.

Advertisement
Also Read |Satellite imagery shows Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than thought

“This object has been a source of considerable interest for a while now, but to crown it as a PeVatron, we have to prove it’s accelerating protons. The catch is that electrons accelerated to a few hundred TeV can produce the same emission. Now, with the help of 12 years of Fermi data, we think we’ve made the case that G106.3+2.7 is indeed a PeVatron,” explained Henrike Fleischhack at the Catholic University of America in Washington and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, in a press statement. Fleischhack is one of the co-authors of the research article.

Fermi’s primary instrument, its Large Area Telescope detected GeV (billion electron volt) gamma rays from G106.3+2.7’s extended tail. The VERITAS system at Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory in southern Arizona recorded even higher-energy gamma rays from the same region. TeV (100 trillion electron volt) readings have been observed by observatories in Mexico and China, in the area probed by Fermi and Veritas.

J2229+6114, the pulsar at the northern end of the supernova remnant emits its own gamma rays as it spins, just like a lighthouse emits light. The glow from the pulsar dominates the region during the first half of the rotation as it emits energies in the range of a few GeV. The research term only analysed gamma rays arriving from the remnant during the latter part of the cycle, effectively turning off the pulsar.

Advertisement

There was no significant emission from the remnant’s tail below 10 GeV. Above that energy, the pulsar’s interference is negligible and it became clear that there is an additional source of radiation. The team conducted detailed analysis that overwhelmingly favours PeV protons as the particles driving the gamma-ray emission.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 04:31:20 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’
'Sarpanch Pati': The small steps, and giant leaps of women's reservation
'Sarpanch Pati': The small steps, and giant leaps of women's reservation
Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

AI does not have thoughts, no matter what you think

AI does not have thoughts, no matter what you think

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement