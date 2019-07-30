Scientists, scholars to hit streets on August 9 demanding more funds for research

For the third consecutive year, Indian scientists and researchers will hit the streets again on August 9, seeking the central government’s attention towards improving scientific research in the country. Besides, they are also seeking more funding to improve the overall standard of teaching of science subjects in schools and colleges.

‘March for Science’ is a forum of scientists, researchers and students associated with several national-level science labs, institutions and research centres like IITs, Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), along with universities and colleges, who have been demanding carrying out peaceful protests across various Indian cities at least once a year since 2017. Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata have previously hosted the marches during 2017 and 2018.

“We want the government to do a lot more to enhance the scientific temperament among people. The change will not be overnight and that is why, we are back this year too,” Aniket Sule from TIFR, Mumbai, told The Indian Express.

As the protest gains in number since it started in 2017, the community is of the opinion that change of approach towards science starts right from the school level and the government needs to give a bigger push in this direction.