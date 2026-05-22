Scientists say your handwriting could offer clues about brain decline

The way people write by hand could offer important clues about their brain health, according to a new study that links handwriting patterns to cognitive decline and dementia risk in older adults.
Researchers from the University of Évora in Portugal found that changes in writing speed, coordination, and timing may help identify signs of cognitive impairment long before more obvious symptoms begin to appear. The findings suggest handwriting analysis could eventually become a simple and affordable tool for detecting early-stage dementia.
The study involved 58 care-home residents aged between 62 and 92. Among them, 38 participants had previously been diagnosed with some form of cognitive impairment. Scientists asked the participants to complete several handwriting exercises using a digital pen and tablet, allowing researchers to closely analyse their movements and writing behaviour.
The first set of exercises focused on basic pen control. Participants were asked to draw horizontal lines and dots within a limited amount of time. These simpler activities did not show any major differences between healthy individuals and those with cognitive impairment.
However, more complex writing tasks revealed clear distinctions. Participants were asked to copy a sentence from a card and then write a longer sentence while it was being dictated to them. During these exercises, researchers noticed that people with cognitive impairment often wrote more slowly, hesitated longer before beginning to write, and showed less organised handwriting movements.
Three specific factors stood out during the tests: the vertical size of the letters, the delay before participants started writing, and the total time taken to complete the task. According to the researchers, these subtle changes may reflect declining brain function.
Senior author Dr Ana Rita Matias explained that handwriting is far more complex than many people realise. Writing requires the brain to coordinate multiple systems simultaneously, including language processing, working memory, motor control, attention, and planning.
“Writing is not just a motor activity; it’s a window into the brain,” Matias told BBC Science Focus. She added that handwriting becomes slower, more fragmented, and less coordinated as cognitive systems begin to decline.
Researchers believe dictation tasks were especially effective because they forced participants to listen, process language, convert speech into written words, and coordinate physical movement all at once. Longer and more complicated sentences also placed additional pressure on memory and executive function, making it easier to detect differences in cognitive performance.
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The findings could have important implications for the future of dementia screening. Current diagnostic methods can often be expensive, time-consuming, or invasive. Handwriting analysis, on the other hand, may provide a low-cost and non-invasive alternative that could potentially help doctors identify warning signs earlier.
Despite the promising results, researchers caution that more work is still needed before handwriting tests can become part of routine medical assessments. The study involved a relatively small group of participants, and scientists say larger and more diverse studies will be necessary to confirm the findings.
Still, the research highlights how everyday activities such as handwriting may reveal hidden insights into brain health and cognitive ageing, potentially opening the door to earlier detection and treatment of dementia in the future.