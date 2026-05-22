Scientists say your handwriting could offer clues about brain decline

The way people write by hand could offer important clues about their brain health, according to a new study that links handwriting patterns to cognitive decline and dementia risk in older adults.

Researchers from the University of Évora in Portugal found that changes in writing speed, coordination, and timing may help identify signs of cognitive impairment long before more obvious symptoms begin to appear. The findings suggest handwriting analysis could eventually become a simple and affordable tool for detecting early-stage dementia.

The study involved 58 care-home residents aged between 62 and 92. Among them, 38 participants had previously been diagnosed with some form of cognitive impairment. Scientists asked the participants to complete several handwriting exercises using a digital pen and tablet, allowing researchers to closely analyse their movements and writing behaviour.