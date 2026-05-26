Scientists move closer to diamond-based quantum chips with superconducting breakthrough

Scientists have moved a step closer toward building diamond-based quantum chips after uncovering new details about how superconductivity behaves inside heavily boron-doped diamonds.

The research, published in the journal PNAS on May 11, explored how adding large amounts of boron to diamond alters its electrical behaviour, transforming the normally insulating material into a superconducting quantum system.

Diamond is widely known for its hardness and thermal conductivity, but researchers have increasingly explored its potential in advanced electronics and quantum computing. When enough carbon atoms inside a diamond are replaced with boron, the material can begin conducting electricity without resistance at extremely low temperatures.