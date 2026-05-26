Scientists move closer to diamond-based quantum chips with superconducting breakthrough

Scientists have moved a step closer toward building diamond-based quantum chips after uncovering new details about how superconductivity behaves inside heavily boron-doped diamonds.
The research, published in the journal PNAS on May 11, explored how adding large amounts of boron to diamond alters its electrical behaviour, transforming the normally insulating material into a superconducting quantum system.
Diamond is widely known for its hardness and thermal conductivity, but researchers have increasingly explored its potential in advanced electronics and quantum computing. When enough carbon atoms inside a diamond are replaced with boron, the material can begin conducting electricity without resistance at extremely low temperatures.
However, understanding exactly how superconductivity emerges inside heavily boron-doped diamonds has remained difficult because the doping process introduces disorder into the crystal structure.
In the new study, researchers created ultra-thin, heavily boron-doped diamond films using microwave plasma chemical vapour deposition, a process that allows scientists to carefully control the introduction of boron atoms into the diamond lattice.
The team discovered that the material develops what they describe as “intrinsic electronic granularity.” Instead of behaving as a single, uniform superconductor, the diamond forms tiny superconducting regions, sometimes described as “quantum puddles,” embedded in a metallic background.
Using cryogenic transport measurements and magnetic field experiments, the researchers observed that superconductivity began emerging at around 3.3 Kelvin. As temperatures dropped further, the superconducting regions expanded and connected, creating low-resistance pathways through the material.
The study also found that magnetic fields could significantly alter the behaviour of these superconducting regions. Researchers mapped the electronic response of the material by rotating magnetic fields in three dimensions, revealing multiple transport phases and unusual resistance patterns.
According to the team, the findings could help scientists develop future “quantum-on-chip” platforms in which different parts of a single diamond chip perform distinct functions. Some areas could handle traditional microelectronics, while others could host quantum bits or superconducting communication pathways.
One of the major advantages of diamond-based systems is that they enable researchers to combine multiple quantum technologies within a single material platform, reducing the complexity of manufacturing hybrid quantum devices.
The researchers also believe their work may help scientists better understand broader quantum phenomena such as multifractal superconductivity and pseudogap states, both of which remain major areas of study in condensed matter physics.
While practical diamond-based quantum computers remain far away, the study provides new evidence that carefully engineered doped semiconductors could eventually support scalable, energy-efficient quantum technologies.