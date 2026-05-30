Scientists identify giant ‘T-Rex of the sea’ which ruled ancient oceans 80 million years ago

According to the researchers, Tylosaurus rex had finely serrated teeth designed for slicing flesh, powerful jaw and neck muscles for subduing large prey, and a massive streamlined body built for hunting in open water. (image: Reuters)

Scientists have identified a new species of gigantic prehistoric marine reptile called Tylosaurus rex, a fearsome ocean predator that researchers say rivalled the famous Tyrannosaurus rex in both size and dominance during the age of dinosaurs.

The newly classified species lived around 80 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period in the vast Western Interior Seaway, an ancient inland ocean that once divided North America into two landmasses.

Researchers identified Tylosaurus rex as a distinct species after conducting a large-scale review of previously discovered mosasaur fossils. The study, published in the American Museum of Natural History’s scientific bulletin, found that the marine reptile possessed several unique anatomical features that separated it from other known tylosaur species.