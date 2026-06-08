Scientists hatch chicks in 3D-printed eggs, a technology that could help de-extinction efforts

Scientists are turning to 3D printing technology in an ambitious effort to help bring extinct birds back to life. Researchers at biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences have developed an artificial egg system that could support the growth of birds such as the dodo and the giant moa.

The breakthrough centres on a specially designed 3D-printed egg with a lattice structure coated with a semi-permeable membrane. The membrane lets oxygen flow through but prevents moisture from escaping, ensuring the surrounding environment is similar to that within the shell of a real egg.

To see how well the system works, the team moved the contents of fertilised chicken eggs into the artificial egg shells, where embryos continued to develop. Eventually, healthy chicks were born, proving that the technology could provide a favourable environment for the embryo’s growth outside the real egg.