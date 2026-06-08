Scientists hatch chicks in 3D-printed eggs, a technology that could help de-extinction efforts

Scientists are turning to 3D printing technology in an ambitious effort to help bring extinct birds back to life. Researchers at biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences have developed an artificial egg system that could support the growth of birds such as the dodo and the giant moa.
The breakthrough centres on a specially designed 3D-printed egg with a lattice structure coated with a semi-permeable membrane. The membrane lets oxygen flow through but prevents moisture from escaping, ensuring the surrounding environment is similar to that within the shell of a real egg.
To see how well the system works, the team moved the contents of fertilised chicken eggs into the artificial egg shells, where embryos continued to develop. Eventually, healthy chicks were born, proving that the technology could provide a favourable environment for the embryo’s growth outside the real egg.
The company sees its artificial egg as one of the tools it could use to help revive extinct animal species. Because the artificial shells come in various sizes, it may be possible to use bigger artificial eggs to incubate embryos that are too large for the eggshells of living birds.
A difficult problem faced by scientists is that modern-day bird species may be unsuitable as surrogate parents for such a genetically engineered embryo.
The technology might also enable scientists to blend nutrients from several eggs into a single artificially made shell, which might help develop larger embryos that would not survive natural hatching.
Although resurrecting extinct species is a controversial topic, the scientific challenge involved in developing this technology is not. Scientists’ previous attempts to grow bird embryos in artificial eggs were hindered by insufficient oxygen supply, leading to the embryos’ failure to hatch.
As the scientists at Colossal Biosciences noted, their new design provides a much higher oxygen content compared to other artificial eggs.
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While the possibilities of de-extinction raise people’s expectations, scientists argue that recreating extinct species is extremely complicated and requires much more than just using an egg. While DNA editing of living birds might result in animals similar to their extinct ancestors, they will not be the same extinct species.
Moreover, apart from helping in de-extinction, scientists believe the technology might help conserve endangered bird species. The researchers suggest that using this technology will make breeding these animals much easier.
At present, successfully hatching chickens from artificially-made eggs seems like the first milestone towards de-extinction and further progress in species conservation.