scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

The lonsdaleite was discovered within a meteor that originated from a distant dwarf planet. The researchers believe that it was produced by a process similar to how lab-grown diamonds are manufactured.

The lonsdaleite within the meteorite. (Image credit: PNAS)

A research team has confirmed the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal form of diamond that could be stronger than conventional diamonds, in ureilite meteorites that originated from the mantle of a distant dwarf planet.

The team consists of scientists from Monash University, RMIT University, CSIRO, the Australian Synchotron and Plymouth University and their research has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

In a press statement, RMIT Professor Dougam McCulloch, a member of the team, said the researchers predicted that the hexagonal structure of lonsdaleite’s atoms could potentially make it harder than regular diamonds, which have a cubic structure. According to scientists, the lonsdaleite may have formed from the collision of the dwarf planet with a large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago.

Also Read |Scientists develop simple technology to produce hydrogen gas at room temperature

“This study proves categorically that lonsdaleite exists in nature. We have also discovered the largest lonsdaleite crystals known to date that are up to a micron in size – much, much thinner than a human hair,” added McCulloch, who serves as the director of the RMIT Microscopy and Microanalysis Facility.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

The research produced strong evidence that there the lonsdaleite was formed by a supercritical chemical vapour deposition process that happened on the dwarf planet shortly after a “catastrophic collision.” Interestingly, this chemical vapour is one of the ways used to make “lab-grown” diamonds.

The team proposes that the lonsdaleite was formed in the meteorites from a supercritical fluid that existed at a high temperature and moderate pressure. During the process, the original shape and textures of the pre-existing graphite would have been preserved. Later, after the environment cooled and the pressure decreased, the lonsdaleite could have been partially replaced by the conventional diamond that the researchers also discovered in the meteorite.

“Nature has thus provided us with a process to try and replicate in industry. We think that lonsdaleite could be used to make tiny, ultra-hard machine parts if we can develop an industrial process that promotes the replacement of pre-shaped graphite parts by lonsdaleite,” said geologist Andy Tomkins, who led the study, in a press statement.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:39:37 pm
Next Story

FIR lodged against caller after Leela Ambience Hotel receives bomb threat call

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, T-shirt vs suit, Siddique Kappan bail
From the Urdu Press

Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, T-shirt vs suit, Siddique Kappan bail

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement