Scientists discover how body movement helps “clean” the brain

In a breakthrough study, scientists have found that simple body movements may play a direct role in keeping the brain healthy. The research shows that the brain is not as isolated as once thought; instead, it is physically influenced by movements in the body, especially the abdomen.
The findings offer a fresh explanation for why activities like walking or even small muscle movements can benefit brain function.
The study recently published in Nature reveals that the brain naturally shifts slightly inside the skull. While this movement has been known for some time, what causes it has remained unclear.
Researchers now say that contractions of abdominal muscles, such as those used when breathing, walking, or adjusting posture create pressure changes in the body. These pressure shifts travel through connected blood vessels and reach the brain, causing it to move gently.
This movement is not harmful. In fact, it appears to serve an important purpose.
The gentle motion of the brain helps push cerebrospinal fluid, a clear liquid surrounding the brain, across its surface. This liquid is critical for the removal of metabolic byproducts which might accumulate and negatively affect regular brain operation.
Researchers refer to this phenomenon as a sort of natural cleansing mechanism. The greater the brain moves, the better this flushing effect becomes.
In such a way, scientists may potentially find a new explanation for the proven connection between physical activities and the health of the nervous system.
The importance of even tiny movements
Probably, one of the most interesting observations is that the described movements do not need to involve vigorous physical activity. The smallest movements, such as contracting abdominal muscles, might induce the described process.
Experts note that this physiological process might be compared to a hydraulic one when the pressure created in one place pushes fluids in another.
This finding provides a deeper insight into the workings of the brain in terms of its well-being. It shows that physical activity does not only affect muscles and the cardiovascular system but directly contributes to the maintenance of the brain’s homeostasis.
It is expected that this mechanism could help in preventing the accumulation of toxic elements associated with various neurodegenerative disorders.
While further studies are required, this discovery points to one key message – regular exercise, even minimal, may be essential for brain function.