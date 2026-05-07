Scientists discover how body movement helps “clean” the brain

shows that physical activity does not only affect muscles and the cardiovascular system but directly contributes to the maintenance of the brain's homeostasis. (Image: Unsplash)

In a breakthrough study, scientists have found that simple body movements may play a direct role in keeping the brain healthy. The research shows that the brain is not as isolated as once thought; instead, it is physically influenced by movements in the body, especially the abdomen.

The findings offer a fresh explanation for why activities like walking or even small muscle movements can benefit brain function.

How the brain moves inside the skull

The study recently published in Nature reveals that the brain naturally shifts slightly inside the skull. While this movement has been known for some time, what causes it has remained unclear.

Researchers now say that contractions of abdominal muscles, such as those used when breathing, walking, or adjusting posture create pressure changes in the body. These pressure shifts travel through connected blood vessels and reach the brain, causing it to move gently.