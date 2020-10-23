Scientists discover over 1,000 stars with planets that might be observing Earth for signs of life

According to the study, these stars are all within 326 light years' distance from Earth (Source: NASA/YouTube, Representational Photo)

Space-related research has long been an enticing work with amusing facts and celestial events over the course of time. Now, researchers have turned the course by listing various exoplanets revolving around their own stars that might potentially have the capability to observe the Earth. Indeed, this research led proposition has brought up the significant crux of the theory pertaining to the existence of extra-terrestrial life in other Solar systems.

Profound research has produced certain inferences that hint towards the existence of as many as 1,004 stars that are similar to the Sun having their own exo-planets revolving around them. Further, it also suggests that these planets perhaps have the ability to trace the source of life back on the Earth. This has been corroborated by the lead author of the study Lisa Kaltengger who is an astronomy professor at Cornell University. In addition, she went on to claim that if researchers would observe Earth for any substantial proof of life from those planets, they will see signs of the biosphere in the atmosphere of our Pale Blue dot.

Kaltengger along with Joshua Pepper, Physics professor at Lehigh University have used NASA’s TESS and Europe’s Gaia Spacecraft to analytically scrutinize the various datasets while making calculations of those planets that can view Earth where the Earth itself seems to be a target planet orbiting around the Sun.

According to the study, these stars are all within 326 light-years’ distance from Earth. That said, astronomers have discovered such star systems by viewing them from Earth through observing their brightness which can easily be sighted even without binoculars and telescopes. The exoplanets, on the other hand, are being discovered by following its level of brightness which decreases once its star comes between the Earth and the planet itself. Additionally, only a small fraction of exoplanets can be sighted from the Earth while most of the stars in our solar neighborhood could view Earth’s transition around the Sun.

Apart from these, out of 1,004 stars, there are at least 508 stars that offer almost 10 hours of observation window period to their planet when they can observe Earth regarding finding the signs of life. Also, most of these stars are red-dwarf, slightly smaller and comparatively cooler.

Conclusive research scientists are hopeful that it will further accentuate their research in finding crucial signs of extra-terrestrial life in the future. Following that, astronomers are planning to scan the atmosphere of some nearby revolving exoplanets using NASA’s James Webb Telescope, when it gets a launch next year.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd