Scientists develop smart bandage that detects infections and releases antibiotics when needed

Doctors typically collect samples and wait for results before deciding on a course of treatment, a process that can take valuable time, particularly when the infection is serious. (Image for representation: Canva)

Biomedical engineers at Brown University have developed a smart wound dressing that can sense the presence of harmful bacteria and respond by releasing antibiotics only when they are actually needed, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances.

Researchers say the technology could help doctors treat infections more quickly while also reducing the unnecessary use of antibiotics, which has become a growing concern for global health.

This is important because the overuse of antibiotics is one of the main reasons antibiotic resistance has become a growing problem. When antibiotics are used too often or incorrectly, bacteria can adapt and become resistant to the drugs.