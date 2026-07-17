Scientists confirm atmosphere on potentially habitable planet 49 light-years from Earth

LHS 1140b orbits within the habitable zone of its red dwarf star about 49 light-years from Earth. (Image: NYT)

Astronomers have detected an atmosphere around a rocky planet located about 49 light-years from Earth, marking what researchers describe as the clearest evidence yet that a potentially habitable exoplanet can retain an atmosphere.

The planet, LHS 1140b, lies within its star’s habitable zone, the region where temperatures could allow liquid water to exist on the surface. While scientists stress there is no evidence of life, the discovery suggests the planet possesses several key ingredients considered key for habitability.

The findings, published in the journal Science on July 16, represent the first confirmed detection of an atmosphere on a rocky planet considered potentially suitable for life.