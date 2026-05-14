Scientists build 3D computing device using living brain cells

Scientists had attempted to use brain cells for computation before, but earlier systems faced limitations because the biological neurons and electronic components were not fully integrated with each other. (Image for representation/Magnific)

Just imagine a device, but not entirely a device – something living. Researchers from Princeton University have invented a three-dimensional device that uses real biological neurons together with advanced electronics in a single working system.

The device can be programmed using computational methods to identify and recognise patterns. The study was published in Nature Electronics.

Scientists had attempted to use brain cells for computation before, but earlier systems faced limitations because the biological neurons and electronic components were not fully integrated with each other.

Earlier efforts relied either on flat, two-dimensional cell cultures grown in Petri dishes or on three-dimensional clusters of cells that could only be monitored and stimulated from the outside.