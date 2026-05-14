Scientists build 3D computing device using living brain cells

Researchers at Princeton University have created a new device that combines living brain cells with electronics to recognise simple patterns.

By: Science Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 14, 2026 07:54 PM IST
Scientists had attempted to use brain cellsScientists had attempted to use brain cells for computation before, but earlier systems faced limitations because the biological neurons and electronic components were not fully integrated with each other. (Image for representation/Magnific)
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Just imagine a device, but not entirely a device – something living. Researchers from Princeton University have invented a three-dimensional device that uses real biological neurons together with advanced electronics in a single working system.

The device can be programmed using computational methods to identify and recognise patterns. The study was published in Nature Electronics.

Scientists had attempted to use brain cells for computation before, but earlier systems faced limitations because the biological neurons and electronic components were not fully integrated with each other.

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Earlier efforts relied either on flat, two-dimensional cell cultures grown in Petri dishes or on three-dimensional clusters of cells that could only be monitored and stimulated from the outside.

How and what the team did

The Princeton team took a different approach. Rather than observing neurons from a distance, they built a system that sits right inside the network itself.

Using advanced fabrication techniques, the researchers built a three-dimensional scaffold made of tiny metal wires and electrodes, coated with a soft, flexible material designed to work alongside living neurons.

The structure allowed tens of thousands of neurons to grow into and around the electronic network, forming a three-dimensional biological neural system integrated with electronics capable of both recording signals from the cells and stimulating them.

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The resulting device reportedly contains around 70,000 biological neurons connected to dozens of microscopic electrodes that can monitor and influence the cells’ electrical activity in real time.

The joint initiative

The project was led by researchers including Fu and James Sturm, the Stephen R. Forrest Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Princeton, along with Kumar Mritunjay, a postdoctoral researcher who carried out much of the work while he was still a graduate student. Mritunjay is also the paper’s first author.

Researchers said the system was able to recognise relatively simple patterns under controlled conditions. The team hopes to further develop the platform so it can eventually handle more complex tasks in the future.

(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

 

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