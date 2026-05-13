Science may have an explanation for why some places feel ‘haunted’

A new study by researchers at MacEwan University in Canada has found that while humans cannot consciously hear it, their bodies still sense infrasound, which are sound wave frequencies below 20 Hz. (Photo Credit- Canva)

Picture yourself walking into an abandoned mansion; the first sensation would be thrill, which eventually turns to fear. This fear of the unknown is what most people attribute to supernatural elements often associated with ‘haunted’ spaces. However, what you are feeling might not be what it seems.

A new study by researchers at MacEwan University in Canada has found that while humans cannot consciously hear it, their bodies still sense infrasound, which are sound wave frequencies below 20 Hz. Infrasound falls outside the range of human hearing, yet exposure to it may trigger measurable stress responses and even negative emotions in people. And all this without them being aware.