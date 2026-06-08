Bumblebees can solve problems without training, latest study finds

Buff-tailed bumblebees are spontaneous thinkers who can adequately use their problem-solving cognitive skills to devise a strategy to reach a sugar source reward without being trained to do so. (Source: Magnific)

In a discovery on June 4, scientists have uncovered that bumblebees have a skill set far from human imagination. Buff-tailed bumblebees are spontaneous thinkers that can adequately use their problem-solving cognitive skills to devise a strategy to reach a sugar-source reward without being trained to do so.

Despite having tiny brains, insects have shown growing evidence of intellectual capacity. Research has developed deep insights into the emotional experiences of bees and their ability to learn complex social behaviours. The latest discovery went a step further and demonstrated how bees can devise novel strategies on their own.

“Spontaneous problem-solving is something that has never been shown in any invertebrate before,” says Olli Loukola, a behavioural ecologist at the University of Oulu in Finland, highlighting the findings of the recent research study.