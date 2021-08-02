Saturn in opposition to Earth at 11.30 am today

Saturn, the planet of rings, will be in opposition at 11.30 am on Monday and can be seen from all parts of India. (File photo)

Planetary opposition is a phenomenon when Sun – Earth and any planet in the outer orbits of our solar system align at a maximum angle. At this time, the planet in opposition, that is, Saturn in this case, remains relatively closest to Earth and also the brightest.

An opposition with Earth occurs with planets located farther away in the solar system, like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune as Earth rotates faster than these planets. Saturn usually comes in the opposition position, once in a year around August.

From Earth, Saturn will rise in the east around our sunset time and will stay up all through Monday and intervening Tuesday night. Saturn will set in the west as sunrises over Earth on Tuesday.

Using a telescope, Saturn, the golden bright star, can be located in the direction of the constellation Capricornus.