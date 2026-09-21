Fresh food and fuel arrive as Russian spacecraft docks with ISS

The Progress 96 cargo spacecraft approaches the International Space Station for an automated docking to the Poisk module. (NASA+)

Russia’s Progress 96 cargo spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on September 19, delivering about three tonnes of food, fuel and other supplies for the astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The robotic spacecraft launched on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 16. It then spent three days travelling through orbit to catch up with the ISS, according to Space.com.

Progress 96 completed the journey at 9.44 am EDT (7.14 pm IST) on September 19, when it docked with the station’s space-facing Poisk module. At the time of docking, the spacecraft and the ISS were flying about 418 kilometres above the Black Sea, according to NASA’s docking webcast.