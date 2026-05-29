Rocky clouds every morning, gone by evening: Study shows Hot Jupiter’s weird weather

JWST has observed WASP-94A b where magnesium silicate clouds form on the cooler morning side and vanish by evening due to extreme heat, offering new insight into the atmospheric and cloud dynamics of Hot Jupiter exoplanets. (source: NASA)

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured an unprecedented event of a planet forming clouds of rocky minerals in the morning, only for them to vanish by evening.

The exoplanet, WASP-94A b, is nearly 700 light-years away in the Microscopium constellation. The clouds were made of magnesium silicate, which is a mineral that is found in rocks on Earth.

WASP-94A b belongs to a class of planets called Hot Jupiters, which are massive gas giants that orbit very close to their stars – closer than Mercury orbits the Sun. Their extreme heat and radiation make them natural laboratories for studying atmospheric chemistry and cloud behaviour under severe conditions.