Rocket Lab halts Japanese radar satellite launch seconds before liftoff

The mission was set to deploy the Mikura-I synthetic aperture radar satellite into low Earth orbit for the Japanese company iQPS. (Image: Rocket Labs)

Rocket Lab was forced to abort the launch of a Japanese Earth-observation radar satellite just seconds before liftoff on Tuesday, delaying another mission to expand Japan’s growing synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation.

The mission, ‘The Grain Goddess Provides’, was scheduled to launch at 9 pm EDT (0630 IST) from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand aboard the company’s Electron rocket. However, the countdown halted at the last moment, preventing the vehicle from leaving the launch pad.

Rocket Lab has not yet disclosed what triggered the last-second abort or announced when it will attempt another launch.

The mission is carrying QPS-SAR-13, also known as Mikura-I, a radar imaging satellite built for the Japanese company Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS). The spacecraft is part of iQPS’ long-term plan to deploy a 36-satellite synthetic aperture radar constellation in low Earth orbit.