Can Rocket Lab catch the rocket with a helicopter this time?

Space rockets are incredibly complex machines that are astronomically expensive to develop, research, test and use. But one way to recover some of the cost is if the rocket is reusable. California-based Rocket Lab has a slightly outlandish idea for a reusable rocket—one that can be caught by a helicopter after launch. The company is going to attempt to do that again on November 4.

Partially successful first launch attempt

Rocket Lab first attempted to launch a rocket and catch it in May this year. In May, the company’s Electron 1 rocket launched 34 satellites toward orbit and its four-storey tall booster stage fell back to Earth with parachutes to brake its speed. As the booster stage fell back to Earth, a helicopter with a long, vertical cable hanging from it moved towards the booster stage.

As it dropped at a speed of roughly 35 kilometres per hour, the helicopter’s cable latched on the booster’s capture line. But the helicopter pilots were forced to release the rocket from the cable soon after it was caught. A Rocket Lab spokesperson later confirmed to Reuters that the pilots had noticed “different load characteristics” than what was experienced during tests.

Next launch and catch attempt

Rocket Labs is targeting a launch between 5.15 PM and 6.30 PM CET (9.45 PM and 11 PM IST) on November 4. On that day, the Electron rocket will launch from Pad B at the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula, for the company’s second reusability mission of 2022.

Just before the rocket lifts off, a customised Sirosky S-92 recovery helicopter will fly to the capture zone at sea, almost 300 kilometres off the coast of New Zealand. After the launch, the first and second stages will separate. The first stage will fall back to Earth while the second stage will continue to carry the payload into orbit.

Around 7 minutes after lift-off, the booster stage’s first parachute will deploy, followed by its main parachute. This will slow down the descent speed of the rocket from 8,300 kilometres per hour to just 36 kilometres per hour.

As the rocket enters the capture zone, the recovery helicopter will match the rocket’s speed and will attempt to secure the parachute engagement line to the helicopter from above. If the rocket is successfully captured and secured, the helicopter will transport the rocket back to the company’s Auckland Production Complex where technicians will assess whether it is suitable for re-use.