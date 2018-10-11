Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Rocket carrying two astronauts to International Space Station makes emergency landing

The two astronauts were alive and expected to land safely.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: October 11, 2018 2:52:06 pm

The launch of the Soyuz rocket The Soyuz rocket carrying the two astronauts at liftoff (Photo from Russian space agency @roscosmos)

US space agency NASA said Thursday that a Russian rocket carrying two astronauts to the International Space Station made an emergency landing.

The Russia Soyuz rocket was carrying a Russian and US astronaut on board.

NASA had initally tweeted about the launch of the rocket:

However, it later tweeted that there had been an issue with the booster from the launch and that the rocket would returning to Earth in ‘ballistic descend mode’.

The space agency later tweeted that search and rescue teams were headed to site where the astronauts were expected to land.

IFAX reported that the two astronauts were alive and were expected to land in Kazakhstan.

with inputs from Reuters

