Rocket carrying two astronauts to International Space Station makes emergency landing

The Soyuz rocket carrying the two astronauts at liftoff (Photo from Russian space agency @roscosmos)

US space agency NASA said Thursday that a Russian rocket carrying two astronauts to the International Space Station made an emergency landing.

The Russia Soyuz rocket was carrying a Russian and US astronaut on board.

NASA had initally tweeted about the launch of the rocket:

LIFTOFF! Shooting into the sky at 4:40am ET, the Soyuz rocket carrying @AstroHague and Alexey Ovchinin leaves Earth on a four-orbit, six-hour journey to the @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/BjMDNrNorR pic.twitter.com/0Cfm0Uu2Jx — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, it later tweeted that there had been an issue with the booster from the launch and that the rocket would returning to Earth in ‘ballistic descend mode’.

The space agency later tweeted that search and rescue teams were headed to site where the astronauts were expected to land.

Search and rescue teams are in the air and heading towards the expected touchdown location for the Soyuz spacecraft returning to Earth carrying two crew members. Watch live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/gGYNEP2fIr — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

IFAX reported that the two astronauts were alive and were expected to land in Kazakhstan.

with inputs from Reuters

