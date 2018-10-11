Rocket carrying two astronauts to International Space Station makes emergency landing

US space agency NASA said Thursday that a Russian rocket carrying two astronauts to the International Space Station made an emergency landing.
The Russia Soyuz rocket was carrying a Russian and US astronaut on board.
NASA had initally tweeted about the launch of the rocket:
However, it later tweeted that there had been an issue with the booster from the launch and that the rocket would returning to Earth in ‘ballistic descend mode’.
The space agency later tweeted that search and rescue teams were headed to site where the astronauts were expected to land.
IFAX reported that the two astronauts were alive and were expected to land in Kazakhstan.
with inputs from Reuters
