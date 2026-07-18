Researchers build AI camera that reconstructs particle paths using handful of photons

Researchers at ETH Zurich and EPFL have developed a new particle detection system that could transform how scientists observe some of the universe’s most elusive particles. The technology, called PLATON, replaces millions of tiny detector components with a single block of light-producing material and uses an AI-powered camera system to reconstruct particle paths in three dimensions.

The findings, recently published in Nature Communications, suggest the detector could match or even outperform today’s most advanced particle detectors while being significantly easier to build and scale. Researchers also believe the technology could eventually improve medical imaging systems such as PET scanners.

New approach to particle detection

Particle detectors play a crucial role in physics experiments by tracking the movement of elementary particles through dense materials. Conventional detectors rely on scintillators, which emit tiny flashes of light when struck by charged particles. To pinpoint where those interactions occur, the scintillator is typically divided into millions of small segments connected by optical fibres and photon sensors.