Researcher wins $1,00,000 prize for decoding Zebra Finch calls using AI

Scientists have taken another significant step toward understanding how animals communicate, with a researcher from the University of California, Berkeley winning a $1,00,000 international prize for decoding the core “vocabulary” of zebra finches. The breakthrough is being hailed as an important advance in the long-term goal of enabling meaningful communication between animals and humans.
Dr Julie Elie received the 2026 Coller-Dolittle Prize for Two-Way Interspecies Communication after spending more than 15 years studying zebra finches, small and highly vocal songbirds known for their constant chatter. Her research identified 11 core calls used by the species and explained what those sounds mean.
According to Elie, the birds use different calls to announce who they are, what they are doing, and to recognise one another through unique vocal signatures, regardless of the message being communicated.
“I’m really super-honoured,” Elie said after receiving the award, adding that she hopes the research contributes to the “great endeavour” of eventually communicating with animals.
The Coller-Dolittle Prize, launched in 2024 by the Jeremy Coller Foundation in partnership with Tel Aviv University, recognises scientific advances in animal communication. Alongside the annual award, the foundation has also announced a $10 million grand prize for researchers who successfully develop two-way communication between humans and animals.
Elie chose zebra finches because of their rich vocal behaviour, which provided researchers with a large amount of data to analyse. Over the years, she recorded thousands of bird calls, classified them, and then applied machine learning techniques to identify recurring communication patterns.
Professor Jonathan Birch, a philosopher at the London School of Economics and one of the judges, described the work as “absolutely phenomenal”.
Researchers believe rapid advances in artificial intelligence are transforming the field of animal communication. Machine learning tools are helping scientists analyse thousands of vocalisations, identify hidden patterns, and uncover possible meanings much faster than was previously possible.
Professor Yossi Yovel of Tel Aviv University, who chaired the judging panel, described Elie’s achievement as “a key moment in the field” but noted that genuine two-way communication remains a significant scientific challenge.
Jeremy Coller, founder of the prize, was more optimistic. He said advances in AI could help scientists crack the code of animal communication by the end of the decade.
While researchers caution that humans are still far from having conversations with birds or other animals, studies like Elie’s provide the strongest evidence yet that many species communicate with far greater complexity than previously understood. As artificial intelligence continues to improve, scientists hope these discoveries could eventually reshape how humans understand, and perhaps even interact with, the animal kingdom.