Researcher wins $1,00,000 prize for decoding Zebra Finch calls using AI

Zebra finches, known for their complex vocal behaviour, have helped scientists better understand how animals communicate. (image for representation: Unsplash)

Scientists have taken another significant step toward understanding how animals communicate, with a researcher from the University of California, Berkeley winning a $1,00,000 international prize for decoding the core “vocabulary” of zebra finches. The breakthrough is being hailed as an important advance in the long-term goal of enabling meaningful communication between animals and humans.

Dr Julie Elie received the 2026 Coller-Dolittle Prize for Two-Way Interspecies Communication after spending more than 15 years studying zebra finches, small and highly vocal songbirds known for their constant chatter. Her research identified 11 core calls used by the species and explained what those sounds mean.

According to Elie, the birds use different calls to announce who they are, what they are doing, and to recognise one another through unique vocal signatures, regardless of the message being communicated.