scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Research finds bacteria can remove plastic pollution from lakes

Some naturally-occurring freshwater bacteria grow faster and more efficiently on the remains of plastic bags than they do on plant matter like leaves and twigs.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
Updated: July 27, 2022 3:30:06 pm
A lake in Norway, one of the 29 that were part of the study. (Image credit: S.G.Woodman / Cambridge University)

A research study involving 29 European lakes has found that some naturally-occurring freshwater bacteria grow faster and more efficiently on the remains of plastic bags than they do on plant matter like leaves and twigs. The scientists behind the research believe that enriching water bodies with these species of bacteria could be a way to remove plastic pollution from the environment.

The results of the study, published in Nature Communications, suggest that plastic pollution in the lakes is “priming” the bacteria for rapid growth. Not only are the bacteria breaking down the plastic, but they are better able to break down other natural carbon compounds in the lake. The researchers believe this is happening because the carbon compounds from plastics are easier to break down as food for the bacteria.

“It’s almost like the plastic pollution is getting the bacteria’s appetite going. The bacteria use the plastic as food first, because it’s easy to break down, and then they’re more able to break down some of the more difficult food – the natural organic matter in the lake,” said Andrew Tanentzap, one of the co-authors of the study, in a press statement. Tanentzap is part of the University of Cambridge’s Department of Plant Sciences. A study by the same authors published last year discovered that European lakes are potential hotspots of microplastic pollution.

Also Read |Researchers recycle CDs by turning them into inexpensive flexible biosensors

When plastics break down over the years, they release simple carbon compounds. These compounds are different from those that are released by organic matter like leaves and twigs. The carbon compounds released by plastics were shown to be derived from additives added to plastic products, including adhesives and softeners.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

For the study, researchers sampled 29 lakes across Scandinavia between August and September 2019. They ensured that the lakes differ in latitude, depth, area, average surface temperature and diversity of dissolved carbon-based molecules so that the results would be applicable to a wider range of water bodies.

Researchers filled glass bottles with water from each lake. After this, they cut up plastic bags from four major UK shopping chains and shook these separately in water until the bags released carbon compounds. A small amount of this “plastic water” was added to half the glass bottles and the same amount of distilled water was added to others. After keeping the bottles in the dark for 72 hours, bacterial activity in each of the bottles was measured.

In the lake water bottles with the “plastic water,” the bacteria had doubled in mass very efficiently. Around 50 per cent of this carbon was incorporated into the bacteria in 72 hours.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?
Explained

How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement