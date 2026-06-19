Relativity Space wins Nasa Mars contract under Eric Schmidt’s leadership

Nasa has awarded a Mars mission to rocket startup Relativity Space, marking a major milestone for the company now led by former Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt and setting up an intriguing race with SpaceX to reach the Red Planet.

The mission, known as Aeolus, will see Relativity Space design and build a spacecraft, launch it into orbit, and send it to Mars carrying four Nasa scientific instruments. The orbiter will study the planet’s atmosphere, providing what Nasa says will be the first daily global observations of Martian dust, winds, and temperatures.

Nasa announced the contract this week as part of its growing reliance on commercial partners for ambitious space missions. The arrangement follows a model similar to the agency’s cargo missions to the International Space Station and lunar exploration programmes, where private companies provide transportation and infrastructure while Nasa focuses on scientific research.