Rare Super Blood Moon, Wolf Moon to be seen on January 21-22

Come January 21 and stargazers will be able to see a trifecta of rare lunar events — a total lunar eclipse, super blood moon and a “Wolf Moon” or Super Blood wolf Moon. The Super Blood Moon, a phenomenon wherein the Moon appears particularly large and bright with a reddish glow, will be visible to the people across the Americas and parts of western Europe and Africa on January 20 and 21.

More importantly, this is the last total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021. The previous lunar eclipse took place on July 27 last year. According to National Geographic, the total lunar eclipse will begin at 10:11am IST on January 21 and will last for an hour and two minutes.

In India, people will miss the complete eclipse, whereas people in eastern Africa and eastern Europe will just get to see the partial lunar eclipse, which will start before 10.11 am. The complete lunar event, including the partial eclipses and total eclipse, will last for three and a half hours.

Total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly lined up and the Earth blocks all of Sun’s light from reaching the Moon. Also, a lunar eclipse only takes place when there is a full Moon.

During a Super Moon, the larger appearance of the Moon is due to it being closer than usual to the Earth, making it look larger and brighter. When a full moon appears in the middle of winter it is called Wolf Moon. The name was given by native American tribes as wolves howled when they hunted for food in the winter.