Rare Sahara meteorite may reveal a lost planet from early solar system

The rare angrite meteorite may have originated from a previously unknown Moon-sized world that formed during the solar system's earliest days before being destroyed in ancient planetary collisions. (Image: University of Colorado)

A rare meteorite recovered from the Sahara Desert is offering scientists a glimpse into a previously unknown world that may have existed more than 4.5 billion years ago, shortly after the solar system formed.

Found in 2019, the meteorite NWA 12774 is super rare, belonging to a group called angrites. These things are really old, some of the earliest volcanic rocks from our solar system. They give us a glimpse into what it was like when planets were just getting started.

A recent study in Earth and Planetary Science Letters has a cool theory about where NWA 12774 came from. It might’ve originated on a big planetary body that’s since vanished. So, this challenges older ideas suggesting angrites came from smaller asteroids.