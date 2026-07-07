Rare gold ring among 3,000 artefacts unearthed in Netherlands valley

Archaeologists excavate the Nieuwe Drostendiep stream valley in the Netherlands, where more than 3,000 artefacts spanning 10,000 years of history were uncovered. (Image: Getty)

Archaeologists have uncovered more than 3,000 artefacts in a stream valley in the Netherlands, including a rare gold ring, ancient tools and medieval jewellery, offering fresh insights into how humans have relied on water sources for thousands of years. The discovery spans from the Stone Age to the Second World War, making it one of the country’s most significant archaeological finds in recent years, according to a research article published in Academia.

The discoveries were made in the Nieuwe Drostendiep stream valley in the Dutch province of Drenthe, where environmental restoration work is currently underway.

Over 600 historically significant objects found

As part of the restoration project, archaeologists carefully examined the valley’s upper soil layers and recovered more than 3,000 objects, including around 600 artefacts considered to be of particular historical significance.