Rare ‘Blue Moon’ to light up skies this weekend: What it really means.

Not every blue moon is actually blue, but it still knows how to steal the night sky. (Image for representation: Canva)

Skywatchers across the world are set to witness a rare “Blue Moon” this weekend when the second full moon will appear within a single calendar month.

The celestial event will reach its peak on May 31, though astronomers say the best viewing opportunity may be during moonrise on the evening of May 30, when the Moon will appear low on the horizon shortly after sunset.

Despite its name, a Blue Moon does not actually appear blue. Instead, the Moon is expected to glow in warm orange and golden hues near the horizon due to Rayleigh scattering — the same atmospheric phenomenon responsible for colourful sunrises and sunsets.