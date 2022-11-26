scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite and co-passenger satellites lifts off Sriharikota

The PSLV-C54 mission is said to be the last one undertaken by ISRO this year.

ISRO, ISRO Oceansat, ISRO last mission 2022The entire separation of satellites is expected to take place in two hours after lift-off. (Image credit: ISRO handout / PTI)

A polar satellite launch vehicle carrying earth observation and eight co-passenger satellites lifted off from this spaceport on Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

The mission is said to be the last one undertaken by ISRO this year.

PSLV-C54 carries an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) or Oceansat as its primary payload and eight co-passenger satellites are expected to be placed into sun synchronous orbits in over a two-hour time frame.

The entire separation of satellites is expected to take place in two hours after lift-off.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document
Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, we...Premium
Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, we...

The Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 02:04:51 pm
Next Story

ExpressBasics: How to create ‘hidden’ folders on your Android smartphone

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close